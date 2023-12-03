NDLEA nabs 22-year-old in forest farm with 5,988kg of hemp, others nationwide + Photos 

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have nabbed a 22-year-old, Mson Bunde, aka Tete Peter Joseph, in a hut on a forest farm in Edo State.

According to NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, he was nabbed on November 29, 2023.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives stormed Ujiogba forest, Esan West Local Government Area, where they recovered 5,988 kilograms of cannabis, also known as Indian hemp, already processed and ready for distribution.

He equally said no less than 120,000 capsules of tramadol concealed in new sound systems packed in a Jos, Plateau State-bound bus were seized by NDLEA officers acting on intelligence along Onitsha-Awka Road, Anambra State on November 27, While 123 blocks of cannabis weighing 73kgs were recovered from a suspect, Abdullahi Muhammad Bello, along Gombe-Bauchi Road, Gombe State on November 29.

Operatives in Abuja also seized 168 blocks of same psychoactive substance with a total weight of 101kgs from the store of a fleeing drug dealer in Kabusa area of the FCT.

No fewer than 8,000 bottles of codeine syrup were recovered by NDLEA operatives on December 1, 2023 when they intercepted a vehicle transporting the opioid along Abuja- Kaduna Expressway, with the driver, Shamsu Isiyaku, and his conductor, Muhammad Maina, arrested.

Same day, operatives also arrested Ernest Esechie, 30, with 44.4 kilograms of compressed cannabis sativa along Gwantu-Sanga Road, Kaduna.

In Kogi State, NDLEA officers arrested Ahmad Umar, 18, with 46.4kgs cannabis at a checkpoint in Kabba, while Jamilu Zakari, 32, was nabbed at Kofar Idi, Kandahar, Bauchi town, Bauchi State with 125 blocks of same substance that weighed 146kgs.

At least 542.3kgs of cannabis were recovered from a suspect, Festus Egeogoli, 32, when his base at Jakpa Road, Warri, Delta State was raided by NDLEA operatives on November 29, while 125.9kgs of same substance were also seized from a store in the same area.

With the same vigour, the various commands of the Agency across the country continued with the War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaign in the past week.

Some of them included: WADA sensitisation lecture for students of Phrankstars School, Awka, Anambra State; students of Taskar Alkairi Primary and Secondary Schools, Goburawa, Dala LGA, as well as Natsugune Primary and Secondary Schools, Ungogo LGA, Kano State; students of Kevqueen College, Itanla, Ondo West LGA, Ondo State; students of Unibek Group of Schools, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; students of The Apostolic High School, Ilesa, Osun State; and students of Usman Jidda Shuwa Memorial Secondary School, Gamboru, Borno State.