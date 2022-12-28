NDLEA nabs 18940, secures 3,324 convictions — Marwa

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency says it has arrested no fewer than 18,940 people for different drug related offences in the last two years.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the agency, retired Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa, revealed this.

Marwa spoke on Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa State when he received an award of excellence in recognition of his outstanding service to the nation.

The award was given to him by the Adamawa Honours Society.

He said within the period under review, the agency secured 3,324 convictions, seized 5.4kg of different controlled drugs, narcotic substances and rehabilitated 3,326 drug abusers.

Marwa called on parents, community and religious leaders to intensify efforts in helping the agency to tame the tide of the menace, saying: “Drugs do not discriminate against tribe, religion or region.”

He said the agency had recently acquired drug and lie testing kits, adding that intending couples should be tested for drug use before they get married.

“Drug test would determine the innocence or otherwise of couples and it will save marital relationships from collapse due to abuse of drugs,” he said.

According to him, the agency is working assiduously to achieve reduction in supply and the demand for drugs, stressing that this would greatly add value to the fight against the trend.

Marwa commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the agency in the fight against illicit drugs, adding: “I also commend the Adamawa House of Assembly for enacting laws against drug related offences.”

He said the award would spur him to do much more and commended the presenters for finding him worthy.

Earlier, in his remarks, Dauda Markus-Gundiri, an official of a group who presented the award to Marwa, said the initiative was informed by his track record in public service.

Marcus-Gundiri described the awardee as the true “son of the soil” who served the nation with commitment, dedication and sincerity of purpose, considering his performances in the numerous positions he held.

He added that the group would continue to recognise deserving individuals and groups with such gestures, especially those who perform selfless services to humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Marwa was at the event with his wife, Munirat Marwa, friends and well wishers.





