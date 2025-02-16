NDLEA makes stunning recoveries nationwide + Video

In the last one week, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency made stunning recoveries nationwide.

Some of these recoveries were disclosed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement.

In the statement on Sunday, Babafemi said operatives of the Intelligence Department intercepted a commercial bus from Onitsha, Anambra State at Abaji checkpoint in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on February 4.

A passenger in the bus, Chimezie Henry Ojingwa, 32, carrying motor spare parts in a black bag, was arrested.

When his bag was searched, 404.47grams of methamphetamine, 506.49grams of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, and 262.32grams of dimethyl sulfone, a precursor substance for mixing meth, all of which were concealed in the motor parts, were recovered.

In Cross River State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Ogoja-Abakaliki Road, Yahe, on February 13 intercepted 170,000 pills of tramadol in a truck driven by Paul Chukwudi, 31, while operatives at the Apapa seaport in Lagos on February 11 recovered 85,400 bottles of codeine-based syrup in a container imported from India.

Two suspects: Halilu Isa and Gambo Umaru, were nabbed at Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State on February 14 with 60 compressed blocks of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 72kg, while NDLEA operatives in Ekiti State on February 11 raided a notorious drug joint at Iloda Street, Ikole-Ekiti, where they arrested three suspects: Bala Muhammed, 57; Yahaya Adamu, 55; and Abdullahi Shehu, 30.

A total of 83 kilograms of skunk were recovered from them.

In Lagos, 28-year-old Samiat Olabisi Yussuf was on February 15 arrested by operatives during a raid of her Lekki home where 169.5 litres of nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas, and 111 grams of Loud were recovered.

Not less than 132.84 kilograms of skunk were recovered from two suspects: Ibrahim Usman, 40, and Solomon James, 40, in Taraba State.

While Usman was nabbed with 88kg of Arizona and Ghana Loud at Wukari, James was arrested with 44.84kg of the same substance at Takanaba, Sabongari, in Jalingo LGA.

Meanwhile, across the country, NDLEA Commands continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation lectures and advocacy visits to worship centres, schools, workplaces, palaces of traditional rulers and communities all through the past week.

Instances include WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Government Technical College, Oku, Akwa Ibom State; Future Leaders Academy, Kishi, Oyo State; Government Secondary School, Bashire, Sokoto State; Ehere Comprehensive School, Ogbor Hill, Abia State; Government Day Secondary School, Taura, Jigawa State; and Jesuit College, Agbado Ekiti, Ekiti State, while Kano State Command conducted WADA enlightenment lecture for married women in purdah at Markaz Umar Bn Khattab Centre, Kano.

