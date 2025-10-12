NDLEA makes massive recovery in Week 41 of 2025

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has made massive recovery in the 41st week of 2025.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed the major recoveries made in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said a total of 27,510 pills of rohypnol concealed in sachets of alcoholic drinks going to South Africa was intercepted by NDLEA officers at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

After the initial arrest of a freight agent and a cab driver linked to the shipment, a follow up operation at Oyingbo Market in Lagos led to the arrest of the mastermind, 46-year-old Samuel Omoruyi, alias Yellow, on October 2, 2025.

On the same day, an Italy-based businessman, Enehizena Augustine Uyimwen, was arrested by operatives while attempting to export 3,700 pills of tramadol 225mg and 2,600 tabs of tapentadol 200mg hidden in food items to the European country.

Also Read:

He claimed he was trafficking the opioids for someone else for a fee of €945.

In Edo State, a raid of the home of a suspect, Emmanuel Sunday, 33, at Ugbekpe Ekperi in Etsako Central Local Government Area, led to the recovery of 47kg skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Two suspects: Nureni Ayobami Eleweodo, 48, and Oladejo Taiwo, 52, were on October 8, 2025 arrested at Omifufun village, Ife South LGA, Osun State following the seizure of 635 kilograms of skunk from their Toyota Hiace bus, marked: DDA65ZY.

Two other suspects: Timothy Omiwole, 41, and Isaac Achiatan, 36, were nabbed at the same location with 100kg skunk recovered from them along with their motorcycle.

While Okoro Julius, 20, and Onyebuchi Nwibo, 25, were arrested in different parts of Port Harcourt, Rivers State in connection with the seizure of 8.5kg skunk on October 10, 2025, Sulaiman Kalalu, 46, was nabbed after 29.5kg of the same substance was found in his house at Bayan Asiti, Jibia town, Katsina State on October 11.

In Niger State, NDLEA officers on October 8 arrested Yisa Daniel, 29, at New Bussa where 22,000 capsules of tramadol, 800 ampoules of pentazocine injection, and 150,000 pills of exol-5 were seized from him.

A total of 312kg skunk was recovered from a bush at Ologede camp, Ogbese, Ondo State while operatives on patrol along Benin-Lagos Expressway on October 9 intercepted two suspects: Francis John, 39, and Adeyemi Taiwo, 46, in a car conveying 141.8kg skunk.

In Kaduna, a suspect, Rufai Ahmed, 27, alias Farin Malam, was nabbed at Abuja/Kaduna tollgate while conveying 150,000 pills of exol-5 from Lagos to Katsina.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Adamawa State; Assembly of God Secondary School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; Community Girls Secondary School, Bakori, Katsina State; Girls Secondary School, Nenwe, Awgu LGA, Enugu State; Day Secondary School, Tungan Mallam, Paikoro LGA, Niger State; Sacred Heart Secondary School, Kabba, Kogi State; Ebenezer Model Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State; Government Secondary School, Borikiri, Rivers State; Government Junior Secondary School, Wakili Bawa, Ungoggo LGA, Kano State; and Baptist High School, Ede, Osun State.