The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says the police have exhibited gallantry with the arrest of the suspected killers of one of its Officers in Imo State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Nse Jack, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Owerri.

NAN recalls that Isaac Akinmoyede, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, had announced the arrest of some criminal elements for their alleged involvement in the killing of the NDLEA operative.

The Commissioner said the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Police Command in the state, led by CSP Linus Nwaiwu, arrested the suspects.

Jack said the NDLEA operative was killed on May 15, while others were seriously wounded at Ohio Junction in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, while they were returning from an official duty.

“I commend the police for their gallantry and professionalism,” he said.

