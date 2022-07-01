NDLEA laments over poor logistics to curb drug abuse, trafficking

The Idiroko Borderland Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lamented a shortage of manpower and logistics to effectively carry out the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the command.

Archie-Abia Ibibio, Commander, Idiroko Special Area Command, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Idiroko, Ogun.

Archie-Abia also identified multi-plural border routes as some of the challenges confronting the command.

“Everyday a new route is opened by the smugglers and illicit traders,’’ she said.

She noted that the command lacked enough officers to man such routes “as these smugglers create canoe path when it is raining.’’

“We need some more vehicles to do our mobile surveillance, advocacy, operations and multi-faceted interventions in the area.

‘’It is not about NDLEA but about a nation called Nigeria; the Idiroko border leads to the outside world, it has to be effectively manned,’’ she said.

She appealed to the state government, individuals and corporate organisations to support the command for effective performance.

Archie-Abia stated that the Agency cannot do it alone, but needs collective efforts from the stakeholders to fight the menace. NAN