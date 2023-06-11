NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of 3.20kg skunk concealed in native black soap heading to the United Kingdom.

The Director, Media and Advocacy (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were intercepted at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that a freight agent involved in the attempt to export the illicit drug was arrested.

Similarly, a bid to export 3,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside women hair attachments to Monrovia, Liberia, by a cargo agent, through the MMIA was thwarted by NDLEA operatives.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives arrested the agent during the outward clearance of passengers at departure gate of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.

Also, in Benue, a suspect was arrested during a routine stop and search of vehicles at the Vandeikya check point with a total of 61,790 pills of tramadol on Thursday.

Babafemi said that another suspect was nabbed at Otuo-Agor, Owan East LGA, Edo with 208kg cannabis hidden in his Toyota Camry car marked ABJ 117 MR.

“No less than 235 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 23.5 litres and 1,500 pills of Tramadol and Swinol were recovered on Friday from a 35-year-old man, along Owerri- Onitsha expressway, Imo.

“NDLEA operatives in Ondo state arrested two suspects with 30kg cannabis at B-Ali Junction.

“10.4kg of the same substance were recovered from the home of a fleeing suspect at Oke Odowo, Idanre on June 6 when operatives raided some drug joints in the town,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kebbi, two middle aged persons were arrested on Thursday at Goran Maiyaki, Gwandu LGA with 5.9kg cannabis and 3,792 tablets of diazepam.

Babafemi said that an 18-year-old man was nabbed on Friday along Mararaban Yauri-Kebbi road, with 6kg cannabis and 658 tablets of diazepam.

He added that a total of 115.9kg cannabis was recovered from a suspect at Araromi Oke Odo in Ife South LGA, Osun.

He added that two suspects were nabbed at Gbokuta village in the same LGA on Monday.