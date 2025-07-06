NDLEA intercepts Saudi, UK-bound cocaine in lipsticks, C of O + Videos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted cocaine consignments concealed in lipsticks and property title documents going to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia respectively.

The illicit drug consignments were recovered from cargos being prepared for shipment at a courier company in Lagos on July 3, 2025 by NDLEA officers.

The officers were of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) attached to the logistics firm.

A total of 420grams of cocaine factory fitted in 84 pieces of female lipsticks heading to the UK were seized, while 280grams of the same Class A drug were uncovered in a property title document (Certificate of Occupancy, C of O) being sent to Saudi Arabia.

