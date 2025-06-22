NDLEA intercepts over one million pills of opioids in Bauchi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted 1.013million pills of opioids along Bauchi-Darazo road in Bauchi State.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence on Monday, June 16 arrested two suspects aged 37 and 28.

“A total of One Million and Thirteen Thousand (1,013,000) pills of opioids namely: tramadol, diazepam and exol-5 were recovered from them,” he said.

He also said that a 38-year-old man was nabbed on Tuesday, June 17 at Gwargwaje along Kaduna – Zaria expressway with 14.2kg skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Babafemi said that they were concealed in two sacks of charcoal and seven cartons of rubber solution weighing 198 kg.

Also Read:

Also, NDLEA operatives in Abuja on Wednesday, June 18 arrested six others during raid operations at Karu Abattoir and Torabora areas of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“Recovered from them include 6.9kg skunk and 59 grams of methamphetamine,” he said.

In Kano, NDLEA officers on patrol along Zaria-Kano road on Thursday, June 16 arrested two with 56.2kg skunk.

Babafemi said that another suspect was nabbed the same day with 23,720 capsules of tramadol and 1,400 ampoules of pentazocine along Jaba road Fagge LGA.

Similarly, two men were nabbed with 36.6kg and 32 kg skunk in a separate arrest along Zaria-Kano road on Saturday, June 21.

In another development, NDLEA operatives arrested a 22-year-old female Student of Kwara State Polytechnic known for selling illicit substances to other students.

Babafemi said that she was nabbed on Thursday, June 19 at her base along Kwara Poly road, Ilorin, with 1kg skunk.

Also, a total of 4,226.11kg skunk was destroyed at Ugbada camp, Uzebba forest, Owan West LGA in Edo on Friday, June 20 with one suspect arrested.

In the same vein, Operatives had on Thursday, June 19 raided the Big Jamaya supermarket at Emado community in Esan West LGA where a 28 year suspect was arrested and assorted illicit drugs recovered.

“Illicit substances seized include: Colorado, Loud, Molly, Tramadol and other opioids.

“Another raid at a provision shop at Idumeka Igueben led to the seizure of 1.143kg skunk and arrest of a female suspect, “he said.

Post Views: 6