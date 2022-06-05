NDLEA intercepts large drug consignments at Lagos, Abuja airports

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted large drug consignments and arrested some suspects in connection to several seizures made in Lagos and Abuja airports.

The Director, Media, and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that several attempts by agents of drug cartels to break through the security at Nigeria’s main airports in Lagos and Abuja with large consignments of assorted illicit substances were thwarted by NDLEA operatives.

According to him, first on the list of those arrested in connection to seizures at the two airports is Ofor Chileobi.

“Chileobi had on Friday May 20, attempted to export to Dubai, UAE, 200 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 30.20kg concealed in 40 sacks of bitter leaf.

“This was through the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed, a cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos,” he said.

Babafemi said that on the same day, 10 cartons of khat with a gross weight of 354.600kg were also seized at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) import shed of the airport.

He said ” the following day, Saturday May 21, a freight agent, Roland Orinami was arrested by NDLEA operatives attached to the local wing of the Lagos airport.

“He was arrested with1.90kg Loud, a variant of cannabis, factory packed in some bottles while trying to send same via flight to Abuja.

“A follow-up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of a taxi driver, Nsikak Evans sent to collect the consignment. His confession also led to the arrest of the actual owner, Adesanya Olakunle Isaac at his house in Life Camp area of Abuja.

“Adesanya who claims to be into Information Technology, accepted ownership of the seized drug, which he said was meant for an upcoming birthday party of one of his friends, “he said.

Babafemi said that another freight agent, Moshood Olaide, was arrested at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA when he presented a cargo containing psychotropic substances heading to Dubai on May 24.

He said that the illegal consignment was packed into other items such as can drinks, liquid bitters and other non-controlled drugs.

He also said that the seized drugs included Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol and MDMA adding that a follow up operation led to the arrest of another suspect linked to the crime, Olagboye Selim on May 27.

“Also on the same day, operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) at NAHCO import shed transferred 15 cartons of khat leaf.

“This is with a gross weight of 256.70kg, which came into the country on Royal Air Moroc to NDLEA command at the airport.

“The previous day, Monday, May 23 another freight agent, Lasebikan Gbega was arrested with 200 bottles of pentazocine injection, with a brand name “Drutapent” weighing 1.05kg.

“The consignment was heading to the United States of America, ” he said.

In the same vein, Babafemi said that another agent, Akuta Lucy was on May 26 arrested at the SAHCO export shed while attempting to export 14.75kg of khat.

He said that the drugs were concealed inside other vegetable leaves and food condiments such as bitter leaf, scent leaf, pepper, all packed in bags for shipment to the United Kingdom.

“At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, a 45-year-old Ezika Nicholas from Ichida, Anocha area of Anambra state, was arrested on Thursday May 26 for ingesting 60 pellets of cocaine.

“This was weighing 1.037kg on arrival from Addis Ababa on board Ethiopian airline.

“Ezika who claims he’s into shoe business before his arrest, travelled to Ethiopia on May 23.

“This was on the invitation of the person who gave him the drug, which he ingested before returning into the waiting arms of NDLEA officers at the Abuja airport, ” he said.

Babafemi reported the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of MMIA and NAIA Commands of the agency for sustaining the heat on drug cartels.