NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs in wedding gown, nabs 400-level undergraduate

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted two drug consignments consisting of ecstasy and skunk going to United Arab Emirate.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that NDLEA officers attached to courier companies made the interception.

Babafemi said that the pills of ecstasy were concealed in a gold colour wedding gown, adding that the skunk was hidden in a micro controller.

This is even as a 400-level Marine Engineering student at the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa state, Kelvin Ogenedoro, has been arrested for dealing in 600grams of skunk.

Babafemi said that the suspect was nabbed at the university’s gate in a follow-up operation following the interception of the consignment in a commercial bus along Tombia-Amassoma road.

In another development, in Adamawa State, a notorious drug dealer, Ishaku Emzor (aka Lalas) who was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in 2010 for drug offences, was on Thursday 20th April arrested for drug dealing.

Babafemi said that he was arrested at Hayin Gada, Imburu Numan LGA where he went to supply 1.650kg cannabis to an undercover operative.

“His Yellow Press Cub motorcycle used for supplying illicit drugs was recovered from him at the point of arrest.

“Also, a cash of N78,120 suspected to be proceed of the illegal business were also seized from him.

“On the same day in Kaduna, operatives acting on credible intelligence intercepted a truck conveying 110 bags and 200 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa in Zaria.

“The drugs were weighing 1,223kg while the truck driver, Adekunle Olanrewaju, 32, and his assistant, Tunde Jamiu, 20, were arrested,” he said.