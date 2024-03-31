NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs in African salad, dried vegetables heading for Qatar + Video, photos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have detained a 35-year-old lady, Chidinma Chinenye Agbazue, after she was caught attempting to export 20 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 10.70 kilograms concealed in African salad, popularly called Abacha, and dried vegetables to Doha, Qatar through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said NDLEA officers at the Lagos airport working in partnership with operatives of the Department of State Services had on March 28 intercepted Agbazue, an outbound passenger from Lagos to Doha on Qatar Airways, during clearance of passengers at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the MMIA.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she was based in Qatar, but returned to Nigeria last December for Christmas celebration.

She said preparatory to her return to Doha, she was lodged at Club Dice Hotel in Ikotun area of Lagos State, where the consignment was handed over to her for trafficking to the Arab country.

