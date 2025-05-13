NDLEA intercepts fuel tanker stocked with India hemp in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted a fuel tanker stocked with 246 bags of Cannabis Sativa in Niger state.

The State Commander, Shehu Nomau, who disclosed this during a media chat with reporters in Minna, said four suspects were also arrested.

Nomau attributed the breakthrough to an intelligence report from a patriotic Nigerian who made the useful information available to the command.

“We had credible information of movement of the fuel tanker from Delta state carrying cannabis sativa weighing three thousand, forty Seven Kilograms to Niger State it’s final destination.

“The tanker was arrested alongside three other vehicles and four suspects were also arrested and they will be charged to court for prosecution to serve as deterrent to others,” the Commander revealed.

He acknowledged the unwavering support and commitment of the State Governor, Muhammad Umaru Bago, in waging war against illicit drugs and drug dealers in the state to make the state a drug-free society.

Nomau also seized the opportunity to send a warning signal to other drug peddlers to keep off from the state, adding that the command will not relent in its efforts towards sanitizing the society from all kinds of criminals.

