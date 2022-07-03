NDLEA intercepts Colorado, Khat from US, Middle East

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted large consignments of Colorado and Khat at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, while the Khat came in from the Middle East, the Colorado was from the United States of America.

He said: “Also on Thursday 30th June intercepted an inbound consignment of khat leaves, which arrived the NAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport on Royal Air Maroc flight from the Middle East.

“A total of 71 cartons of dried khat leaves with a gross weight of 2,434.3 kg were discovered in the cargo.

“In the same vein, anti-narcotic officers of the Agency also last Thursday seized 36 parcels of Colorado, a variant of cannabis with a total weight of 19.30kg which arrived the NAHCO import shed from Los Angeles, US on a Delta Airlines flight.

“After series of follow up operations in which four persons were arrested, the actual owner of the drug consignment, Abibu Afis Sola was eventually nabbed on Friday 1st July in Gbagada area of Lagos.”