NDLEA intercepts 57,450 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol, others in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 57,450 pills of tramadol, rohypnol and exol-5 along Abaji-Abuja highway from a suspect, Joseph Usman.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said that 4,082 bottles of codeine-based syrup were also recovered from a suspect, Joseph Usman.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested in a commercial bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Abuja on Friday.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted various quantities of Dextromethorphan.

Babafemi said that the drugs were mixed with heroin, Methamphetamine, Dimethyl Sulfone and Cannabis and concealed in different objects bound for Europe.

He said that 272 grams of dextromethorphan, mixed with heroin going to Greece were recovered from white neck beads, adding that 665 grams of cannabis being shipped to Hong Kong were hidden in bars of Dudu Osun black bathing soap.

He added that 261 grams of Dimethyl Sulfone bound for New Zealand hidden in reels of weaving threads and 1.5kgs of Methamphetamine also heading to New Zealand were intercepted.

“The drugs were neatly packed in an MP3 player after all the parts were removed and the substance stuffed as replacement, ” he said.

Also, in Kano state, a woman and four men – Ladi Peter,47; Umar Salisu, 38; Ahmed Naheeb, 36; Ibrahim Umar, 42, and Musa Suleman, 43, have been arrested for drug related issues.

Babafemi said that the suspects were intercepted in connection with the seizure of 977.7 kilograms of cannabis sativa recovered from them by NDLEA operatives.

He added that they were arrested along Zaria-Kano road, Kwanar Dangora on Friday and July 31.

In the same vein, 2,445 kilograms of cannabis sativa were recovered from the warehouse of a fleeing suspect, Usman Nar at Madinatu area of Jere LGA, Borno state on Saturday Aug. 5.