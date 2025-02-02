NDLEA intercepts 2,000kg cannabis coming from Ghana at Lagos beach

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted a consignment of 2,000 kg of Indian Hemp known as skunk or Ghanaian Loud, produced in Ghana.

NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Lagos had on Wednesday, January 29 recovered the consignments at Lekki beach.

He said that two suspects were arrested while attempting to load them in a truck.

“The suspects, the skunk shipment and the van were immediately taken into custody.”

According to Babafemi, another suspect was also arrested the same day with 55kg skunk during a raid at his base in Mushin area of Lagos.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as applauding the Lagos State Strategic Command for blocking the huge consignment of skunk from coming into the country.

Babafemi noted that the NDLEA commands and formations across the country have continued their War Against Drug Abuse, (WADA), sensitisation lectures and advocacy visits to worship centres, schools, workplaces, palaces of traditional rulers and communities.

“Instances include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Grand Light Model School, Ata Udosung, Akwa Ibom; Community Grammar School, Iganna, Iwajowa LGA, Oyo state; Ebute Afuye Primary School, Epe, Lagos state.

“Others are Akwakuma Girls Secondary School, Owerri, Imo state; and Federal Government College, Kebbe, Sokoto state, while the Kogi state command of the Agency paid a WADA advocacy visit to Attah of Igala, HRH Mathew Opaluwa Oguche at his palace in Idah, among others,” he said.

