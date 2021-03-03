The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Rivers State says it has intercepted a car with 200 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 115kg.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada on Wednesday said the substance was concealed in five sacks.

Ogbumgbada said: “At about 9am on February 28, officers of NDLEA in Rivers intercepted a car conveying the illicit substance.

“Two male suspects were also arrested.

“The interception by the operatives of the NDLEA took place near a Joint Task force checkpoint in Ahoada East Local Government area of the state.”

Ogbumgbada said preliminary investigation showed that the suspects were moving the substance from Edo State to Omoku area of Rivers State.

He added: “The suspects were actually arrested while on their mission to supply the illicit drug to their customers in Omoku.

“Both suspects are already in custody of the NDLEA and are also supplying useful information to the agency.”