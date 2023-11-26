NDLEA in nationwide massive haul of illicit drugs + Photos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency last week recorded a massive haul of drugs across the country.

Illicit drugs were recovered in several states, while sensitisation programmes were also carried out by operatives.

The massive drug hauls, confirmed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, showed that operatives in Ogun State on November 24, 2023 arrested two suspects: Adamu Ibrahim and Nura Sani, at Ileke trailer garage along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where 859 kilograms of cannabis sativa concealed among bags of sugar in a truck for onward transportation to Mokwa, Niger State were recovered.

The consignment was loaded in Ogbese, Ondo State and hidden among bags of cement in a truck before being transloaded into another trailer bearing sugar in Ogun State.

In Edo State, operatives on November 20, 2023 stormed a warehouse at Obi Camp in Owan West Local Government Area, where they recovered 338kgs of cannabis concealed in sacks of charcoal, while in another operation in Ikhin forest, Owan East LGA, NDLEA officers seized 235kg of the same psychoactive substance on November 25, 2023.

A suspect, Onah Kenneth Ikechukwu, 32, was arrested at Jattu, Etsako West LGA with 11,690 capsules of tramadol, 295 bottles of codeine syrup and various quantities of Molly, Cannabis and Methamphetamine on November 22, 2023.

A similar raid in Lagos on November 22, 2023 at Enu Owa Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State led to the recovery of 40,500 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 440,000 pills of tramadol in a store belonging to a suspect, Ebuka Amechi, who is currently at large.

Not less than 135,600 capsules of tramadol and 950grams of cannabis were seized from two suspects: Afamefuna Ibekwe, 37, and Sunday Onweh, 41, at Nkpor, Akuzor and Ose-Ogbaijo, Onitsha, Anambra State.

While 37,360 pills of different opioids and 250 bottles of codeine syrup coming from Onitsha, Anambra State enroute Abuja were recovered from Muhammed Abba Khamis, 22, on November 23, 2023 along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, operatives in Ekiti State seized a total of 288kgs of cannabis at Odo-Owa forest in Ijero LGA on November 25.

At least, 116kgs of same psychoactive substance were seized from a suspect, Chinagoram Obaru, 24, who was arrested at Iju forest on November 23.

In the same vein, Commands across the 36 states and the FCT equally continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation lectures in schools, communities, work places and others.

Some of these include: WADA sensitisation lecture for students and staff of Comprehensive High School, Abia, Udi LGA, Enugu State; teachers and students of Dr. Nuhu Sanusi Junior/Senior Secondary School, Dutse, Jigawa State; students of Haneef High School, Jos, Plateau State; students of Akinorun Muslim Grammar School, Ikirun, Osun State; students of Zaibadari Michika Primary, Junior and Senior Secondary School, Michika, Adamawa State; and students of Madarasatul-Islamiya Baichin Kako, Marna Gusau, Zamfara State.