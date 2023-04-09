NDLEA in massive haul of Colorado, cannabis, other illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has hauled in illicit drugs in the past weeks in operations around the country.

NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

He said operatives at Tincan seaport in Lagos State have intercepted 110 parcels of Colorado, a strain of cannabis, weighing 55kg, hidden in a container marked: MSCU 4972769, from Toronto via Montreal, Canada.

Babafemi said the illicit consignment was discovered in the container bearing five units of used vehicles during a joint examination of the cargo by NDLEA and other port stakeholders.

He said the seizure was part of a total of 1,559.3 kilograms (1.5 tons) of the psychoactive substance seized during interdiction operations in five states in the past week.

While two suspects: Nura Ibrahim, 40, and Habibu Sadiq, 38, were arrested with 120 blocks of cannabis weighing 148.7kg along Zaria-Kano Road, Kano on April 2, 2023, not less than 418.5kg of the same substance and a Sienna space bus used in conveying it were recovered on April 6 at a notorious drug hub, Patey, Lagos Island.

A suspect, Azi Solomon, was arrested same day at Ojota Garage while attempting to move 23kg cannabis to another state.

Similarly, two suspects: Abubakar Abdulahi and Stanley Tobias, were arrested on April 7 with 108,000 tablets of tramadol at Oyingbo Motor Park in Lagos mainland.

In Imo State, NDLEA operatives on routine patrol along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway intercepted a commercial bus from which a total of 37,210 pills of opioids and 30 bottles of codeine syrup were recovered and three suspects arrested in follow up operations.

A total of 40.9kg cannabis was sized from two suspects: Haruna Adamu, 32, and Salisu Ibrahim, 30, in parts of Taraba State, just as 502,840 pills of tramadol and exol-5 were recovered from a suspect, Imrana Aliyu, in Wukari on April 6, while 205.6kg was recovered from the home of a fleeing suspect in Gida Dubu area of Bauchi metropolis.

The Sokoto State command of the Agency also recovered 667.6kg cannabis seized by men of the Nigeria Customs Service along Illela-Niger Republic border.