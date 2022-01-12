NDLEA files drug trafficking charge against two men

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has filed drug trafficking charge against Kaabu Sakisu and Abdulkadir Zakani in a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The suspects have been charged in the court on Wednesday in Lagos for allegedly peddling 12,238kg of Canabis.

Sakisu, 45, and Zakani, 25, are being charged on two counts of conspiracy and unlawful possession of restricted narcotics.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendants committed the offence on November 27, 2021.

He said that they were arrested near the Eko Atlantic building site in Victoria Island Lagos for allegedly being in unlawful possession of Canabis sativa weighing 12,238kg.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were apprehended on a tip off.

According to Aernan, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 11(d) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The case was on Wednesday assigned to Justice Tijani Ringim, but no date had been fixed for the arraignment of the defendants.