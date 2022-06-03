NDLEA files drug trafficking charge against nine Ghanaians

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Friday filed a two-count of drug trafficking charged against nine Ghanaians in a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The charge is against Victor Wuddah, 30; Freeman Gazul, 25; Joseph Adotete, 31; Moses Scottie, 52; Christian Tettie, 27; Stephen Scottie, 26; Kabu Okonipa, 25; Daniel Toyekpti, 35; and Kabu Nattie, 38.

According to the charge signed by NDLEA prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, the suspects are arrested on February 20 at the high sea at Badagry.

The suspects were alleged to have conspired to unlawfully engage in the transportation of 10.8kg of Cannabis Sativa, a restricted narcotic similar to cocaine, heroin and other hard drugs restricted by law.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 11(b) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation 2004.

The charge is pending before Justice A. Aluko and the defendants will be arraigned on June 16.