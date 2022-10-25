NDLEA files drug trafficking charge against minor

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has filed two counts of alleged drug trafficking charge against a 17-year-old before a Federal High Court, Lagos.

The NDLEA in a charge sheet signed by its prosecutor, L. N. Nor, said the minor committed the offence in Lagos.

Nor said this was on October 3, 2022 in Ikorodu, a Lagos suburb.



He alleged that the minor conspired and trafficked 3kg of Cannabis without lawful authority,



According to prosecution, cannabis is a narcotic that is similar to cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances, all listed in the NDLEA schedule as prohibited.



The offence, the NDLEA said, contravened the provisions of Section 11 (c) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.



The Act specifies a penalty of life imprisonment if convicted of the offence.



No date has been fixed for arraignment of the minor.