NDLEA drags man to court over alleged peddling of 250g Marijuana

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday charged a 27-year-old man, Alfa Adamu before a Federal High Court Lagos, for alleged drug trafficking.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of drug trafficking.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 17.

He said that the accused was arrested at GO Bus stop in the Ajah area of Lagos, for unlawful dealing in Cannabis Sativa (hemp), weighing 250 g.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis is classified by the agency as a banned narcotic similar to Cocaine, Heroin and other restricted hard drugs.

The offence contravenes the provision of section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Law of the Federation 2004.

The Act stipulates a penalty of life imprisonment if convicted on the offence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the charge has been assigned to Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but no date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.