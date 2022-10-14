NDLEA drags 64-year-old man to court over unlawful deal in hemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Friday charged a 64-year- old man, Lucky Osuya, with drug trafficking.

The defendant is charged before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The one-count charge is marked FHC/L/590C/2022.

NDLEA alleges that the defendant committed the offence on September 18, at the Ikate area of Lagos State.

It said that the defendant trafficked in 230g of cannabis.

According to the agency, cannabis along with cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances are listed in the NDLEA Schedule as prohibited.

Drug trafficking contravenes Section 11 (b) and 11(d) of the NDLEA Act of 2004,

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.