NDLEA dismantles alleged notorious drug kingpin network

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has dismantled the network of a notorious drug kingpin, Ajetsibo Emami, popularly known as Warri Kinsman.

The network was dismantled on June 28, 2025 following the arrest of the suspected leader of the network in an operation in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The operation, which lasted for three days, also led to the arrest of three other suspects.

Recovered from Emami’s network were 24 jumbo bags containing 681 pouches of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 414.2 kilograms.

The bust of Emami’s drug ring followed credible intelligence on his attempt to move the shipment to Lekki area of Lagos State, from where it will be distributed to other parts of the state and across the country.

