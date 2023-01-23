NDLEA discovers cocaine, skunk from Brazil, Canada inside tea packs, vehicles

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has thwarted efforts to bring 126.95kg of cocaine and skunk into Nigeria by drug cartels.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said the drugs were concealed in herbal tea packs and vehicles imported from Brazil and Canada.

He said that the consignments were intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Tincan Port in Lagos.

He stated that an Ethiopian Airline passenger, Eze Ikenna (42), returning from Brazil through Addis Ababa, was intercepted at the Enugu airport on January 20.

“A search of his two bags revealed 19 big sachets which he claimed to contain herbal tea, but were later found to be cocaine weighing 16.2kg,” Babafemi stated.

He added that NDLEA operatives attached to Tincan Port, Lagos also intercepted a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal.

Babafemi said that the container, which was seized on January 18, had 110.75kg of hemp in it.

He said that it was concealed in two of the four vehicles in the container: a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV.