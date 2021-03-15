The NDLEA on Monday said that it would start drug tests on new entrants into universities, other higher institutions, politicians, the newly employed and religious leaders.

Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Buba Marwa, the Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said that this would help to broaden the agency’s Drug Test Regime (DTR) with a view to fighting drug scourge in the country.

He spoke when he paid a familiarisation and assessment visit to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command of the NDLEA in Lagos .

He said, “Once any student is confirmed a drug user, he or she will be sent for rehabilitation which will automatically affect his or her academic session,” he said.

He added that students going home on holidays would also be tested.

“Political office holders, new employees, religious leaders, traders will all be tested, no one will be left behind,” he said.

The NDLEA boss also said that more drug free clubs would emerge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Marwa is at present on a three-day familiarisation and assessment visit to the various commands of the NDLEA in Lagos and other entities that are of strategic importance to the operations of the agency.

NAN also reports that Marwa was appointed the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 16 and formally assumed duty on the 18th.

Marwa, the military governor of Lagos State between 1996 and 1999, stressed that no crime could be committed purportedly in the country without the use of hard drugs by potential criminals.

“Criminals use hard drugs to get hype in order to be ruthless,” he said.

The chairman, who condemned those profiting from illegal drug business, said that the agency would not compromise its standards.

“Those trading in illicit drugs want to destroy our children, families and communities, NDLEA will never allow them.”

He stressed that the agency would soon emerge with a new template on the DTR.

Marwa, while at the Airport Command, congratulated it adding that the commander, Ahmadu Garba, performed excellently well in the discharge of the agency’s mandate .

NAN also reports that the Command was presented with a plaque: “Chairman Award of Excellence,” for its outstanding performance.

The MMIA Commander, Garba, while appreciating the NDLEA Chairman said that the command made a cumulative seizure of 12, 706.465Kg of various categories of drugs from 2015 till date.

Garba said about 599 suspects that consisted of 508 males and 91 females were involved.

The MMIA commander enumerating the challenges the command was facing said that the command needed more manpower to effectively discharge its operations.

“The manpower of 129 staff members remains inadequate to effectively man various beats within the command.

“The command monitors the passengers’ terminal, the local airport terminal, Investigation Division, NACHO and SACHO import and export cargo sheds among others,” Garba said.

NAN reports that the NDLEA chairman also visited the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army where he solicited synergy between the NDLEA and the Nigerian Army to fight the drug scourge in the country.