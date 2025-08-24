NDLEA detains widow using fake pregnancy to traffic cocaine in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Officer has detained a 50-year-old widow and fashion designer, over attempt to traffic 1.3 kilograms of cocaine.

A statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja said that the suspect used fake pregnancy as a façade to escape scrutiny and detection.

Babafemi said that the widow is a mother of one and proprietress of popular outlet in Ago palace way, Okota Lagos.

He said that the suspect was arrested at a bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba area of the state on August 22 while attempting to move the cocaine consignment to customers in Abuja.

He said that a follow up operation at her house in Ago palace area led to the recovery of 200 grams of cutting agent used in the production of a strain of cocaine.

“In her statement, the suspect claimed she inherited the criminal trade from her husband who died two years ago, while she has been in the fashion business for 20 years,” he said.

“Meanwhile, not less than 90 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 48.6kg, imported from the United States of America was intercepted by NDLEA Operatives at a courier company in Lagos,” Babafemi said.

Babafemi said that the drugs were concealed in three cartons of kitchen sink and seized on Aug. 19 by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI).

Similarly, in Adamawa, NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence on Aug. 22 raided the home of a notorious drug dealer.

Babafemi said that the suspect had scaled the fence to escape arrest while one of his associates, 55, who attempted same was caught in the act at Rumde Baru area of Yola South.

“Recovered from the premises include a black Toyota Thundra jeep marked FST- 885-CZ driven to Yola by the arrested suspect to supply the fleeing kingpin 354,480 pills of tramadol 225mg and 250mg

“Other things recovered were a Toyota Yaris car with registration number DSA 776 AA and some other illicit drugs, “he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa(rtd), as commending the officers and men of DOGI, Lagos, and FCT, Commands for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity.

Marwa enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency.

