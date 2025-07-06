NDLEA detains couple, two daughters for alleged drug running

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Sunday said it has arrested and detained a businessman, his wife and two daughters over alleged drug peddling.

In a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi in Abuja, stated that their family friend was also taken into custody.

Babafemi said that this came after investigation revealed that the family ran a major illicit drug distribution network in Lagos involving the family friend.

“The couple was first arrested on Friday, June 13 by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Ojo area of the state and transferred to NDLEA along with 277.5kg skunk.

“While they were still being investigated in custody, credible intelligence revealed that the family business was going on in his house.

“This led to a raid of their home and a packing store where 231kg of the same substance was recovered on Tuesday, July 1.”

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos on Wednesday, July 2 intercepted a frequent flyer for drug trafficking.

Babafemi said that the suspect specialised in conveying goods for customers from Nigeria to Italy and vice versa.

“He was found to have hidden 7,660 pills of tramadol 225mg and 200mg inside food items packed among other goods he was conveying to Italy.

“He claimed that he was to be paid the sum of 800 euros upon successful delivery of the drug consignment in Italy,”he said.

