NDLEA destroys three tons of skunk in Edo forest

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have stormed Iwe forest in Iwe community, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, where they located a large warehouse of skunk used to store 231 jumbo bags of the psychotropic substance weighing 3,003 kilograms (over three tons), which was set ablaze.

This was disclosed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi said the operation, involving hundreds of well-armed NDLEA operatives in the early hours of May 30, 2023, followed intelligence that a wanted drug kingpin had stored tons of the illicit substance in the forest ready for distribution to other parts of the country.