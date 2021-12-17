NDLEA destroys over 24,000 kilograms of illicit drugs in Osun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Osun State Command has destroyed over 24,000 kilograms of illicit drugs seized in the state.

The tonnes of illicit drugs were burnt to ashes at the Central Dump Site at Egbedi along Iwo/Ibadan Road on Friday.

This was done in the presence of heads of security agencies in the state, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Federal Road Safety Corps.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, (retd), said the illicit drugs were major contributors to increased crime rate in the society.

Marwa, who was represented by the NDLEA Director of Operations and General Investigation, Adeyemi Adeofe, said preventing over 24,000 kilograms illicit drugs from going into circulation has significant impact on security of the state.

According to him: “If we have not seized and destroyed them now, they should have been taken to the society and somebody would have been consuming it and when they consume it, it would have a lot of negative effects in their central nervous system and their health.

“And most of the crimes we are seeing in the society now such as banditry, kidnapping and all sorts of crimes are closely associated with dugs.

“We are trying to cut the supply of drug. We are trying to reduce it that’s why we are burning this and by the time we can reduce it, there would be less in the circulation.

“The agency has invested a lot of resources to seize this magnitude of drugs.

“I commend the commander, officers and men of this command for a job well done.”

The NDLEA Commander in the State, Yomade Ogunbiyi, explained that various types of drugs, including 24,349.24kg of cannabis sativa and 136.471kg of Psychotropic substance, were seized and destroyed.

Ogunbiyi explained that the illicit drugs burnt after the cases were concluded at the court and public destruction of exhibit is stipulated in the Act that established the NDLEA.

Describing Osun as one of the Cannabis producing states in Nigeria, Ogunbiyi said lot of cannabis farms were destroyed in years past, adding that the agency will intensify efforts to ensure cultures of cannabis production are totally eradicated in the state.

While urging the people of the state on the need to join hands with the agency in its bid to tackle drug abuse, the state commander of the NDLEA hinted that the agency will soon launch its own War Against Drug Abuse.

He said: “Osun State is one of the Cannabis producing states in Nigeria. Lot of the farms were destroyed in the years past. Efforts is seriously ongoing to eradicate the culture of cannabis production in the state. However all hands should be on deck for it to come to reality.

“A total of 24,486 tons of assorted drug exhibits is been destroyed today. As you are aware, Public destruction of exhibit is stipulated in the act which established NDLEA (CAP N40LFN as amended ).

“To fully appreciate the drug problem, NDLEA Osun State Command arrested and seized, in the last five years; 2017-3335.311kg, 2018-1148.5kg, 2019-2,424.587kg, 2020-1,006532kg, 2020-1,006532kg and 2021 – January till date – 3,001.44kg.

