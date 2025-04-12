NDLEA destroys largest seizure of illicit drugs seized in three states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed heaps of illicit drugs weighing about 1.6 million kilograms of assorted illicit substances seized across Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State in what is till date the largest volume of seizures to be set ablaze at a time in the history of the Agency.

The public destruction of the illicit substances was witnessed by the representatives of government officials, traditional rulers and clergymen.

The destruction, which was carried out at an isolated location at Ipara, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State on Saturday, was also witnessed by other security agencies, international partners, NGOs, and community leaders among others.

Some of the illicit drugs destroyed included 123 kilograms of cocaine, 46.8 kilograms of heroin, 1.4 million kilograms of cannabis; 148,000 kilograms of codeine syrup; 3,244.26 kilograms of tramadol; 1,544 kilograms of skuchies; and 111 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), said the exercise is a testament to the Agency’s steadfast commitment to tackling the scourge of drug trafficking in the country.

General Marwa said: “The sheer volume of seizures, which totals approximately 1.6 million kilograms, serves as a reminder of the grave danger these substances pose to public health until they are completely and irreversibly destroyed.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operates under a clear mandate to reduce these narcotics to rubble.

“At all times, we discharge this duty with the utmost seriousness and diligence.”

He warned those involved in drug trafficking that the times have changed and there will be no breathing space or any safe haven for them in Nigeria.

In his words: “To those still involved in the illicit drug trade, we will persist in reminding them that times have changed.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unwavering in its commitment to providing the leadership and political will required to eradicate this menace.

“At the NDLEA, we are fully prepared to pursue our objective of holding accountable those who defy the law.

“In the past four years, we have successfully prosecuted and convicted 10,572 such offenders, who are now serving various jail terms.”

Marwa expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo for their support to the Commands and operations of the Agency in their respective states.

The NDLEA boss, who was represented by the Agency’s Director of Assets and Financial Investigation (DAFI), Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, justified the public destruction of the confiscated drugs.

He said: “The rationale is simple: to show transparency and accountability.

“By making this process open, we affirm our collective resolve against the insidious activities of illicit drug trafficking.

“This exercise is not merely symbolic—it is forensic, grounded in evidence.

“Random laboratory tests are carried out to confirm the authenticity of the seized items.

“The substances are destroyed with the approval of the court after the cases linked to them have been brought to closure, following arrests and successful prosecution.”

Marwa said the event represents a significant milestone in the history of the Agency because “it is the public destruction of the largest seized narcotics across a spectrum of commands under NDLEA Zone 9 and Zone 11, which comprise the Lagos Strategic Command, Ogun State Command, Oyo State Command, MMIA Strategic Command, Lagos Seaports, Idiroko Border Command, and Seme Border Command.

“While this accomplishment reflects our determination, it also underscores the scale of the challenge we continue to face.”

While commending the unwavering dedication of our officers “who are working tirelessly to ensure that we do not fail in our assigned task of curbing illicit drug trafficking”, Marwa thanked both local and international partners who have continued to contribute to the success of the work of the Agency.

He added: “Likewise, our international partners—such as the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA); International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau (INL) of the US; United Kingdom Border Force; National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK, the French Police; the German Police, and others—who are playing pivotal roles in bolstering our efforts. I am also deeply grateful to First Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, and other stakeholders including the Nigerian Military, Customs, Police, Civil Defence, Immigration, FRSC, NAFDAC, and a host of others for their support, embodying the collaborative spirit necessary for effective drug control in society.”

In his remark at the ceremony, Governor Abiodun, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Assistant Inspector General of Police Olusola Subair (retd), commended the efforts of the leadership and personnel of the NDLEA for their courage, professionalism, consistent efforts in intercepting illicit drugs before they get to communities and streets.

He said: “Their work in saving lives, in strengthening communities and upholding the rule of law is well appreciated,” adding that the state government remains a committed partner in the fight against drug-related crime.

While noting that the drug scourge is a social, economic, and public health crisis, he added: “We must invest in prevention through education, through counselling and youth empowerment initiatives.

“We must strengthen rehabilitation centres and provide support systems for those battling addiction.”

