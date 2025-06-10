NDLEA destroys cannabis farms, arrests 39 suspects in Edo

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed two cannabis farms, arrested 39 suspected drug traffickers, and seized over 1.3 tonnes of illicit drugs in May.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, the State Commander of the agency, disclosed this on Monday in Benin while presenting his first monthly operational scorecard.

Ofoyeju said those arrested were 18 males and 21 females.

He said that the two cannabis farms, measuring a combined 0.783 hectares, were located in Uzebba and Ohosu forests across Owan West and Ovia South West Local Government Areas respectively.

He said that the Uzebba farm covered 0.266 hectares, while the Ohosu farm spanned 0.517 hectares.

Ofoyeju noted that the major highlight of the operation was the interception of 75 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 1,115 kilograms at Oke community in Ohunwude Local Government Area, following an intelligence report.

He said: “The two suspects arrested in connection with the seizure are a 33-year-old Isaac Israel from Abak Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom, and a 19-year-old Precious Zion from Ogba Local Government Area in Rivers.

“In a separate raid at the Oluku area of Benin City, an 18-year-old Nigerien, Mohammed Isah, was also arrested for an unlawful possession of various drugs.

“The drugs are four grams of methamphetamine, 54 grams of cannabis sativa, six grams of tramadol tablets (100 milligrams), and 28 grams of Exol-5 tablets.”

The NDLEA commander linked drug trafficking to rising violent crimes in the state.

Ofoyeju said the activity undermined public safety, investment opportunities, and placed heavy burdens on the law enforcement and the healthcare system.

He said: “Drug control is germane to Governor Monday Okpebholo’s fight against kidnapping and cultism in the state.

“The Edo Command of the agency will continue to work assiduously in ensuring a safe and secure society for all.”

He reaffirmed the mandate given to him by the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, retired Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, to dismantle cannabis cultivation syndicates and expand the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign.

Ofoyeju called for immediate and coordinated efforts to combat the risks associated with drug trafficking and abuse.

He also advocated proactive strategies and improved resource allocation to address drug and drug-related problems.

