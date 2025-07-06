NDLEA destroys 9.67 hectares of cannabis farmland, arrests seven suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has destroyed 24,175 kilograms of skunk on 9.67 hectares of cannabis farmland at Ikaka, Oke-Ila forest, Osun.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives had raided the area where seven suspects were arrested on July 3.

In another development, in Borno, 167kg of skunk was recovered at Gamboru-Ngala, while a total of 452kg of the same psychoactive substance was seized at Gadar Tamburawa in Kano.

Babafemi said that two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure on July 3.

He said NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abuja-Kaduna expressway recovered 11,000 pills of tramadol 225mg from a suspect, while their counterparts in Sokoto arrested 62-year-old in connection with the seizure of 4,800 pills of tramadol 225mg.

In Kebbi state, operatives raided Bakin Kasuwa Yauri base where they seized 312 kg skunk and 10,000 tabs of diazepam, while two suspects were also arrested with 49,930 capsules of tramadol in Taraba state.

“In Edo state, NDLEA operatives raided the Ewere forest in Owan West LGA where they arrested a wanted suspect, Alaba Monday, 49, in one of his cannabis farms with 115 kg of processed skunk.”

He said three other suspects were nabbed in another farm measuring 2.050201 hectares.

According to him, a 78-year-old suspect was arrested with 14.49kg skunk and tramadol during a raid by NDLEA operatives at Ofudua, Obubra LGA, Cross River, while three other suspects were nabbed at Ovonum, Obubra LGA.

