The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Oyo State Command on Thursday raided and destroyed two Cannabis Sativa farms in Ajani Village, Ona-Ara Local Government Area in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the cannabis sativa farm, which was cultivated inside a thick forest that could only be accessed on, foot took NDLEA officials about two hours trek.

Addressing newsmen during the exercise, the NDLEA Commander in the state, Josephine Obi, said the 0.28 hectares cannabis sativa farm could produce nearly 200 bags after harvest.

Obi said the command had been mounting surveillance on the village and other parts of the state for a long time to ascertain whether or not cannabis sativa was growing in the area.

The commander said dealers of cannabis sativa were trying to relocate because of the pressure from other states, but added that the state command would not allow its cultivation to boom in Oyo State.

She alleged that many farmers in the village were into cultivation of cannabis sativa, saying it is an emerging trend.

Obi said: “Rather than use the effort in production of more food for the people, they now use it in cultivating things that will bring harm to the youth and society.

“It is this cultivation of this canabis sativa farm that brings about kidnapping, murder, rape among others.

“We must stop this and NDLEA is determined to stop it and we need the support of the community.”

The commander said the problem the agency was facing was due largely to the lack of cooperation from community leaders and farmers’ association, alleging that some communities supported cannabis cultivation.

She said: “Before we got here today, we discovered that the community had informed culprits that NDLEA officials were on their way and the dealers ran away.

“We will continue to go round to destroy their cannabis sativa farm and apprehend the suspects.”

The commander appealed to the community and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to educate their followers on the dangers inherent in the cultivation of cannabis sativa.