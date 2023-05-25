NDLEA destroys 23,721.7948kg of illicit drugs in Enugu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday destroyed 23,721.7948 kilogrammes of illicit drugs it seized between 2008 and 2022 in Enugu State.



The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, retired Brigadier General Mohammed Marwa, set the drugs ablaze.

He gave the breakdown of the drugs set ablaze as Cocaine 21.699kg, Heroin 14.828kg, Amphetamine 0.0618kg, Methamphetamine 24.347kg, precursor chemicals 154.0kg, cannabis sativa 23,225.1kg and pharmaceutical 281.759kg.

Marwa, represented by the Director of General Investigation, NDLEA, Abuja, Samuel Gadzamal, commended the support from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to the ongoing efforts to curb the abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs in the communities and society at large.

He also appreciated the international counterparts such as the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UK Border Force, German Police and others for the success story of the Agency.

The Chairman, however, called on all Nigerians to team up with government in fighting the war again drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Marwa said the drugs had negative implications, especially its adverse effects on the health of the people, avoidable road accidents and drug-related criminalities.

He added: “More so, I want to thank other security agencies in the State for their support to the work with NDLEA.

“If the present tempo in fighting the scourge of drug menace is sustained with the cooperation from non-state actors and parents, there will be no more weeds and other psychotropic substance.”

Marwa promised that the Agency would not rest on its oars and would continue to explore all avenues within the ambit of the law to rid the country of the menace of hard drugs.

He appreciated the Federal and State Governments and stakeholders for their support and determination towards the fight against illicit drugs in Nigeria.

In his address, the State Commander of the agency, Anietie Idim, said the event was not only phenomenal to him but marked a milestone and high point in the State Command.

He explained that the cases for the public destruction of the illicit drugs had been concluded at the Federal High Court, Enugu, after painstaking and diligent efforts of many officers of the Agency to clean and clear the State of illicit drug and its consequences.

Idim stated that 215.515 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

He said: “Let me affirm that we are relentless in our collective resolve to continue the battle against our public enemies, the traffickers in illicit substances across Enugu State.

“In doing this, we thank our amiable Chairman/Chief Executive officer, Buba Marwa, under whose watch the Agency has been rejigged, rebranded and repositioned for the task ahead.”

Delivery his goodwill message, Ogbonna Onovo, former Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, lauded NDLEA for its fight against illicit drugs in the country.

He noted that those drugs were catalyst for criminal activities in the country, stressing that those who engage in them becomes brutal when carrying out their criminal activities to the extent of killing children and raping women.

“This has destroyed the image of the nation, adding that everyone must join hands in fight against it,” Onovo said.

He also advocated for open hall of fame in honour of security officers who died in the process of the fight against illicit drugs in Nigeria and ensure that their families were adequately catered for.

Speaking also, Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by his Special Adviser on Information, Steve Oruruo, pledged the state government’s continued support to the agency to rid the state of illicit drugs.