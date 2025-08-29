NDLEA decorates seven promoted officers in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decorated seven promoted officers in Edo State.

The NDLEA Commander in Edo State, Mitchell Ofoyeju, decorated the seven officers recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Commander of Narcotics by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. General Mohamed Marwa (retd.) CON

According to a statement on Friday, the event, which took place at the Command’s headquarters in Benin City, was marked by pride, joy, and a commitment to the ongoing battle against drug abuse and trafficking.

The officers, who received their new ranks during the decoration ceremony, included Timothy Nku Odu, James Olusola Olarewaju, Akpabio Akpan, Anthony Odu Oko, Fidelis Nkazi Heijirika, Paul Akhazee and Mohammed Danmusa.

Congratulating the officers, Ofoyeju urged them to see their elevation as a call to greater action in combating drug-related crimes and forging a safer environment for the country.

He said, “The elevation of these officers to the rank of deputy commander of narcotics reinforces the agency’s commitment to enhancing its operational capacity and maintaining a strong stance against drug-related crime in Edo State.

“The officers have shown exemplary leadership and resilience in tackling the challenges posed by drug trafficking. Accordingly, this is a call to higher responsibilities in their noble career.

“I congratulate you and charge you to remain courageous and dogged in the discharge of your responsibilities.”

The commander noted that he looks forward to the future with optimism, confidence in its team’s ability to navigate the complexities of drug enforcement and take on greater challenges in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

He added that as the challenges in law enforcement continue to evolve, the NDLEA remains resolute in its mission to uphold the rule of law and protect the public from the dangers of illicit substances.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, Nku said that they would continue to work very hard in the days ahead.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. We are glad with the promotion and pledged our loyalty and dedication in the discharge of our new responsibilities,” Nku assured.

Post Views: 1