NDLEA decorates NAN Kano Bureau Chief as Ambassador

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decorated the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Kano Bureau Chief, Aminu Garko, as the agency’s “Ambassador for War Against Drug Abuse” in the state.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, Brig.-Gen Mohammed Buba-Marwa (rted), performed the decoration Tuesday in Kano.

Buba-Marwa, represented by NDLEA State Commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, said the agency seized nine tonnes of illicit drugs worth N1.5 billion and arrested 1,078 suspects in Kano State in 2022.

He said the agency also discovered and destroyed six farms of Cannabis sativa in five local government areas of the state.

“Adequate and proper measures have been taken in engaging political party leaders to know the implications of drug abuse as 2023 general election approaches.

“Production, transportation, selling and offering narcotics is criminal offence.”

He alleged that some unpatriotic politicians used the youth as thugs during election campaigns.

“Drugs are given to the youth to cause confusion and snatching of ballot papers among others, especially when they feel they are likely to loose election,” he said.

The Chairman called on parents and guardians to enlighten their wards against engaging themselves to be used by unpatriotic politicians before, during and after the elections.

Earlier, the Kano NAN Bureau Chief, appreciated the Command and officers for working as a team in the fight against drug abuse.