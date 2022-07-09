NDLEA decorates E-Money as Anti-Drug War Patron

Dr. Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has been decorated as Patron of the War Against Drugs Abuse of Apapa Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Thomas Ogbudu, on Friday in Lagos.

The statement said E-Money was decorated by Inalegwu Ameh, the NDLEA Apapa Special Area Narcotic Commander.

WADA is an advocacy programme designed by retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, the Chairman of the NDLEA, to fight against illicit-drug consumption and trade in the country.

“The programme adopts a whole-society-approach in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Ameh as saying that E-Money in addition to being a key-player in the maritime industry, commands a massive social media followership.

He said: “Being an influencer on social media is a veritable medium to influence many positively.

“You are by this decoration enjoined to lead the charge against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“The maritime industry where you are a key player is being invaded by unscrupulous drug merchants to ship in drugs.

“Also, the youth population that you are one of the influencers is the most vulnerable age group.”

The statement also said that E-Money appreciated the NDLEA for considering him worthy, describing it as “a mark of great honour”.

He added: “Permit me to note that this decoration is not an accident because many years back I handed some unscrupulous elements who wanted to use my premises to ship in drugs to NDLEA.

“I would like to assure NDLEA that I am committed to the anti-drug crusade and enable the crusade reach millions of my followers, especially youths, that follow me on social media.”