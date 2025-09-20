NDLEA confirms, mourns death of Cross River Commander

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the sudden death of its Cross River State Commander, CN Ogbonna Maurice Uzoma.

This was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued to newsmen by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy of the anti-drug agency.

The statement disclosed that news of his death was reported to the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), in Maiduguri, Borno State, where he was attending a retreat for Heads of Agencies organized by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

CN Ogbonna, according to the statement, was recently appointed to lead the Cross River State Command of the Agency.

He resumed duty on August 18, 2025, and was temporarily accommodated in a hotel in Calabar pending permanent arrangements.

“CN Ogbonna had planned to lead his officers on scheduled engagements at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

“When he did not report by 9 a.m., his officers, along with hotel staff, attempted to reach him.

“After several knocks and calls went unanswered, a hotel attendant accessed the room through the ceiling and found his lifeless body,” the statement read.

It further noted that the Cross River State Police Command was promptly alerted, and the Commissioner of Police visited the scene.

Investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

To support the inquiry, Brig Gen Marwa has directed the Zonal Commander, Zone 14 Command of NDLEA, ACGN Mathew Ewah, to relocate to Calabar.

While commiserating with the deceased officer’s family, Marwa stated that the Agency stands with them during this difficult time and prayed that God grants the departed eternal rest.

