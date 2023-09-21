NDLEA confirms killing of personnel, others in Imo attack

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, confirmed Tuesday’s killing of two of its officers alongside three other security operatives by gunmen in Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area.

The Commander of the NDLEA, Abubakar Wali, confirmed the figure of the dead and their Services to newsmen.

Wali told newsmen that one officer each of the Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were killed in the attack.

He added that one officer each of the NDLEA and the Nigerian Navy sustained gunshot injuries in the attack and were receiving treatment at the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Owerri.

Wali said the personnel were members of the Forward Operation Base, a security outfit that also comprises personnel of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said vehicles belonging to the security team were razed, while arms and ammunition of the deceased officers were taken away, though a gun belonging to the NDLEA had been recovered.

He said: “It is rather unfortunate that we lost two officers and had one injured.

“Investigation is ongoing and the cowardly perpetrators of this dastardly act will be fished out and prosecuted accordingly.”

Also speaking on the gruesome murder, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State expressed regret that security personnel helping to checkmate criminality in the state were being targeted.

Uzodimma charged residents of the surrounding villages to volunteer useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing assailants to security agencies.

The Commissioner, Imo State Police Command, CP Mohammed Barde, who addressed newsmen at the scene of the attack, said the assailants ambushed the security operatives on Obowo-Ehime Mbano Road.

Barde added that the assailants fired gunshots and grenades at the security operatives, leading to the death of some of them.