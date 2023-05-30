NDLEA campaigns against hard drugs at Lagos jetties

The Directorate of Seaport Operations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command Tuesday sensitised travellers, business groups and workers at jetties against the consumption of and trading in hard drugs.

The Directorate’s Representative at the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA) Jetty on Lagos Island, Anietie Nse-Tnam decried the spate at which fish sellers were used in conveying hard drugs.

The campaign is a pillar under the “War Against Drug Abuse (WADA)” evolved by the NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa.

“This project is to sensitise all Nigerians against illicit drug consumption, wage war against drug barons and bring them to book.

“It was also evolved to close all illicit drugs trafficking routes.”

Nse-Tnam listed the hard drugs ferried through the jetties to include Skunk, Cocaine, Codeine, Cannabis Sativa, Methadone, Heroin among others.

She pleaded with the jetty users to join NDLEA in the fight against hard drugs .

“I plead with you all to join the NDLEA in the fight against hard drugs, this agency cannot fight the war alone,”

“The consumption of hard drugs brings many problems to the country and the society in general.

“It is the reason for sicknesses like kidney failure, and many fatal accidents like suicide, rape, kidnapping among others,” the NDLEA official said.

The management of the directorate also took the campaign against hard drugs consumption to Ebute-Ero Jetty on Lagos Island.

Nse-Tnam pleaded with the management of the jetty to be vigilant, to enable them discover all concealed hard drugs that foreigners may want to dump in the country.