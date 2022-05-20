NDLEA calls for proactive campaign against drug abuse in Imo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for more proactive campaigns to check the rising wave of drug abuse in Imo State, South Eastern Nigeria.

NDLEA Chief Executive, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, made the call Friday, while presenting the award of “Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse” to the Chairman, Havana Group of Companies, Myke Ikoku, in Owerri.



Marwa, represented by the NDLEA Commander in the state, Reuben Apeh, called on residents to support the agency’s efforts to curb the spate of drugs and substance abuse.



He decried the “alarming rise in drug abuse” and called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the efforts of the agency to stem the tide.



He thanked Ikoku for his commitment and personal efforts in carrying out public sensitization on the menace and its health and socio-economic implications.



“We have come to appreciate your public awareness creation efforts which we have taken note of.



“On behalf of our chairman, I hereby confer on you the award of Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse,” Apeh said.



Responding, Ikoku thanked the agency for the recognition and pledged continued service to humanity as part of his corporate social responsibility.



“I’m very proud and happy to be here today, to be recognized for the wonderful job of campaigning against drug abuse which I consider as a corporate social responsibility.

“I’m grateful to NDLEA for recognizing me.



“This is a fight we must win. We must do all we can in unity to save our society.

“We are all affected in one way or another so we must nip drug abuse in the bud,” Ikoku, a technocrat, said.



Also, an Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Shehu Lamuwa, said the “astronomical rise” in drugs and substance abuse in the state had become “a cause for worry”.



He called on stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders and parents to join the fight against the unhealthy phenomenon.