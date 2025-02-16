NDLEA busts trans-border drug cartel with large drug consignments concealed in car bumpers, others + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have busted a trans-border drug trafficking syndicate, arresting four members in intelligence-led operations during which multi-million-naira worth of tramadol pills concealed in the bumper and false bottom of sienna buses heading to border towns were recovered.

The arrests followed weeks of intelligence and surveillance operations by operatives of the Directorate of Intelligence in the NDLEA.

A Sienna bus, marked: “ABJ 452 HG, was intercepted on Nasarawa-Toto Road, Keffi, Nasarawa State on January 27, 2025 at 6am.

Two suspects: Zahradeen Adamu, 27, and Abubakar Usman, 44, were arrested in the vehicle from Onitsha, Anambra State enroute Yola, Adamawa State.

Also Read:

A second Sienna bus driven by Abba Usman, 48, was also intercepted.

During a search of the two vehicles, specially constructed steel compartments were discovered after the removal of the back bumper where a total of 190,960 pills of tramadol were concealed and in the space designed to house the spare tyre of the vehicles.

Investigations revealed that an Onitsha, Anambra State-based dealer, Kingsley Mbaeri, was the supplier of the seized tramadol consignment.

A swift follow up operation led to the arrest of Mbaeri at his Uga Street, Onitsha home on January 29.

Two vehicles: a Toyota Corolla car marked FGG 948 MF and a Toyota Sienna bus marked GWA 23 HH, were recovered from his house.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1891091643509424381

Post Views: 4