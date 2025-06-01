NDLEA busts syndicate sponsoring pilgrims with cocaine to hajj + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered and dismantled a syndicate that sponsors hajj pilgrims who also serve as couriers to move cocaine to Saudi Arabia during pilgrimage.

This busting of the syndicate, it was revealed to newsmen on Sunday, followed the arrest of leaders of the cartel in Kano, the Kano State capital.

The arrest of the kingpins: Abubakar Muhammad, Abdulhakeem Muhammed Tijjani, and Muhammad Aji Shugaba, on May 27 and 28, 2025, was a follow-up to the arrest of two pilgrims: Ibrahim Umar Mustapha and Muhammad Siraj Shifado, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on May 26.

This was during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airline flight ET 940 to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The interdiction of the intending pilgrims at the NDLEA final screening point at the Kano airport was based on credible intelligence.

When they were taken for scanning, the result confirmed ingestion of illicit substances.

They were subsequently placed on excretion observation during which they excreted 45 wraps of cocaine each, bringing the total for both to 90 pellets with a total weight of 1.04kg.

Investigation soon unraveled their sponsors as leaders of a notorious drug trafficking network, which specialises in trafficking illicit drugs to Saudi Arabia.

A swift follow-up operation was carried out and the trio of Abubakar Muhammad, Abdulhakeem Muhammed Tijjani, and Muhammad Aji Shugaba were arrested.

