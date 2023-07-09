NDLEA busts drugs factory in Ogun, arrests suspect

828 828

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency have busted a factory producing Skuchies in Ajaka, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, arresting one Adekunle Adekola in the process.

The Ogun State Commander of the NDLEA, Ibiba Odili, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Odili said the operatives busted the factory on Thursday and seized some gallons of Skuchies, cannabis sativa and codeine among others.

He said the principal suspect, a notorious Skuchies producer and dealer, Abiodun, popularly called Iya Tobi, has escaped.

He said: “A team of operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency based on intelligence, raided and dismantled a Skuchies factory around Ajaka area of Sagamu, Ogun State.

Also Read:

“Exhibits seized at the factory during the operations include 124 gallons of 5 litres of Skuchies, 306 gallons of three litres of Skuchies, 10kg of cannabis Sativa, 20 litres of cough syrup with Codeine, seven deep freezers, two gas cylinders, one industrial cooker, four stabilizers, one generator and one sound system with a speaker.

“During the operation, one suspect, Adekunle Adekola, was arrested in the factory, while the principal suspect, a notorious Skuchies producer and dealer Abiodun a.k.a Iya Tobi is at large.”