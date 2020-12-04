The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Drug Law and Enforcement Agency says in furtherance of the avowed determination of the Command to curtail the spate of illicit drug activities in the state, especially at this festive period, it has continued to intensify general raid operations across the state.

It was learnt that on December 1, the Command, after a prolong surveillance, bursted another major illicit drug syndicate in Oyingbo area of Lagos State and seized over half a ton (563.15kg) of cannabis sativa and equally arrested a member of the syndicate.

The Public Relations Officer, NDLEA, Lagos State Command, Mallum Musa, disclosed this in a press statement on Friday.

According to the PRO, the suspect, Emeka Ani, 37, of Nkanu North Local Government Area of Enugu State, is the kingpin of the syndicate that operates between Ofosu in Edo State and Lagos State.

Musa said investigations into the case was ongoing and in no distant time other members of the syndicate who are currently on the run will soon be identified, arrested and also face the full wrath of the law.

He stated that it is important to note that this major seizure was made just a few weeks after over five tons of another same cannabis sativa was seized in Ayobo area of Lagos State by the Command.

He also used the opportunity to once again appreciate and thank the good people of Lagos State, Lagos State Government, Sister Security Agencies and the Media for their continuous support and encouragement.

Musa noted that the agency assures Lagosians that the Lagos State Command of the NDLEA will leave no stone unturned in the resolve to reduce the challenges of illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the state to the barest minimum.

He added that the Command was still soliciting for the supply of credible information about those merchants of death by patriotic Lagosians so that it can get rid of them.