NDLEA auctions forfeited drug traffickers’ properties in Lagos, Kano, Ondo, Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday 29th July 2025, conducted a public auction of forfeited houses which were either acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking or used as instrumentality of committing the crime.

The exercise which took place at the agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja had pre-qualified auctioneers, bidders, representatives of civil society organizations and the media as well as other government agencies in attendance.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.) who was represented by the agency’s Secretary, Shadrack Haruna, said the exercise forms part of the agency’s strategic efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks by depriving offenders both liberty and illicit wealth in strict compliance with legal frameworks and due process.

He reaffirmed the agency’s resolve to pursue drug offenders not only through prosecution but also by targeting all assets acquired through proceeds of crime. According to him, “this auction is part of our broader commitment to transparency and justice. Beyond prosecuting drug offenders, we are committed to ensuring that the financial incentives that drive these crimes are neutralized through legal forfeiture. This serves as both punishment and deterrence. When drug traffickers know they stand to lose everything, including their ill-gotten assets, it sends a stronger message than imprisonment alone.”

The auction involved forfeited eight properties across Lagos, Kano, Ondo, and Ogun. Two of the houses located in Lekki and Ikorodu areas of Lagos were stepped down from the process due to notices of appeal received after the processes had begun. Six other properties were auctioned to pre-qualified bidders, with only two sold at over N139 million following successful bids above their reserved prices. Others either failed to receive any bids or attracted offers below the benchmark.

Speaking at the bidding exercise, Umar Yakubu of the Centre for Transparency and Integrity Watch, commended the NDLEA for conducting a process that was open, credible, and compliant with international best practices. He noted that the level of transparency observed was commendable and reflective of a strong institutional culture that prioritizes public accountability. He further encouraged the Agency to amplify such efforts as a public education tool to underscore the consequences of drug crimes.

In his remarks, Director, Proceeds of Crime Management in NDLEA, Jerry Iorwa Aernan noted that participating auctioneers were pre-qualified by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and had met the required integrity checks to ensure that disposed assets are not returned to original owners through the back door. He emphasized that successful bidders must pay 10 percent of their bid value within fourteen days to confirm their interest, while the full payment is expected within a stipulated timeframe.

