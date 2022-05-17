Wanted drug baroness who cooks crack cocaine, others nabbed + Photos

The backbone of a major cartel distributing drugs in Delta and adjourning states was broken on Sunday following the arrest of a wanted 59-year-old drug baroness, Bridget Oghenekevwe Emeka, aka Mama, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributes Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances.

No fewer than nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks, where she accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others in parts of Warri, Delta State.

Apart from various quantities of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly and Loud seized from her home and drug bunks, a pump action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation.

While five of her staff that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house located at Favour Street, Otukutu, Effurun, Warri, four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of the NDLEA supported by the military.

The drug baroness had been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South South state.

Emeka cooks Cocaine into Crack Cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints.

Some of the paraphernalia for making Crack recovered from her house include: sodium bicarbonate, which is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine, as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), commended the officers and men involved in all the processes leading to the eventual execution of the operation plan.

Marwa also appreciated the Armed Forces for their unwavering support for the Agency.