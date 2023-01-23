NDLEA arrests visually-impaired grandfather, leper

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted 1.7 million tramadol pills at Greenfield Estate, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos State.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the consignment was traced to a warehouse in the estate on January 17, 2023.

Babafemi said: “When the store was opened, a total of 1,645,560 pills of Tramadol in 100mg, 200mg and 225mg, were recovered.

“Another 60,000 pills of 250mg Tramadol were recovered from a wanted drug dealer, Diugwu Alphonsus in Bariga area of Lagos State on the same day.

“Raids carried out at Akala area in Mushin on Wednesday, January 18 and Friday January 20 led to the recovery of 781.7kgs of Indian hemp.”

In another development, the NDLEA took a visually-impaired 67-year-old grandpa, Aliyu Adebiyi, of Sokoto village, Owena Ijesa in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun State into custody on January 20.

Operatives found 234kg of Indian hemp in his house.

Babafemi said: “In his statement, he said a drug dealer kept the consignment with him for a fee of N6,000 per month and paid for three months upfront.

“Similarly, a leper notorious for drug dealing, Haruna Abdullahi (45), was arrested at Garko town, in Kano State on January 19.

“NDLEA recovered 2.2kg of Indian hemp and various quantities of Diazepam and Exol from him,” the spokesman also stated.

Babafemi added that no less than 370kg of Indian hemp were recovered from one sawmill at Ilale, Owo in Ondo State when operatives stormed the industrial plant following credible intelligence.

In Edo State, 261kg of illicit substances were seized from a suspect, Uche Monday, at Uneme-Osu, Ososo Road in Akoko Edo area of the state.

From a bush at Okpela fertiliser community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, the NDLEA also evacuated 74kg of Indian hemp.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA operatives raided Lugbe area of the FCT on January 16 following credible intelligence that a dealer was operating in a batcher on the outskirt of the town.

He added that a search of the batcher led to the recovery of 42.9kg of Indian hemp, 15 grams of cocaine and 137 grams of Methamphetamine.

The search also led to the recovery of N2,148,500 believed to be proceeds of the criminal trade.